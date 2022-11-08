Xpro India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore, up 5.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 126.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.09 crore in September 2022 up 48.46% from Rs. 10.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in September 2022 up 14.12% from Rs. 17.64 crore in September 2021.

Xpro India EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.18 in September 2021.

Xpro India shares closed at 744.45 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.98% returns over the last 6 months and 61.45% over the last 12 months.