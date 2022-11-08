English
    Xpro India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore, up 5.89% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xpro India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 126.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.09 crore in September 2022 up 48.46% from Rs. 10.84 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in September 2022 up 14.12% from Rs. 17.64 crore in September 2021.

    Xpro India EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.18 in September 2021.

    Xpro India shares closed at 744.45 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.98% returns over the last 6 months and 61.45% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.00159.63126.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.00159.63126.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.54112.8188.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.630.521.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.547.987.02
    Depreciation2.942.953.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.2415.2412.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1220.1314.18
    Other Income1.070.610.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.1920.7414.52
    Interest1.822.213.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.3718.5310.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.3718.5310.84
    Tax-0.73----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.0918.5310.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.0918.5310.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.0918.5310.84
    Equity Share Capital17.7211.8111.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.0810.469.18
    Diluted EPS8.599.859.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.0810.469.18
    Diluted EPS8.599.859.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
