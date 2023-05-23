English
    Xpro India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.27 crore, down 12.97% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xpro India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.27 crore in March 2023 down 12.97% from Rs. 142.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2023 down 75.55% from Rs. 17.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.90 crore in March 2023 up 9.52% from Rs. 18.17 crore in March 2022.

    Xpro India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.77 in March 2022.

    Xpro India shares closed at 696.20 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and -7.76% over the last 12 months.

    Xpro India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.2793.06142.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.2793.06142.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.0264.5797.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.85-2.843.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.616.948.70
    Depreciation2.742.892.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.5311.3515.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5110.1414.31
    Other Income0.641.540.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.1611.6815.25
    Interest1.921.582.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.2310.1013.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.2310.1013.11
    Tax10.963.63-4.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.276.4717.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.276.4717.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.276.4717.46
    Equity Share Capital18.2117.7211.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.403.6514.77
    Diluted EPS2.323.4814.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.403.6514.77
    Diluted EPS2.323.4814.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am