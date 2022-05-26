 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xpro India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.80 crore, down 3.18% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xpro India are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.80 crore in March 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 147.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.46 crore in March 2022 up 80.99% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.17 crore in March 2022 down 5.71% from Rs. 19.27 crore in March 2021.

Xpro India EPS has increased to Rs. 14.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.16 in March 2021.

Xpro India shares closed at 1,051.20 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.98% returns over the last 6 months and 677.23% over the last 12 months.

Xpro India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 142.80 111.25 147.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 142.80 111.25 147.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 97.71 79.90 108.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.62 -6.60 0.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.70 7.49 7.08
Depreciation 2.92 3.03 2.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.54 12.53 13.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.31 14.89 15.35
Other Income 0.94 0.24 0.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.25 15.13 16.30
Interest 2.13 3.51 3.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.11 11.62 12.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.11 11.62 12.34
Tax -4.34 -- 2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.46 11.62 9.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.46 11.62 9.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.46 11.62 9.64
Equity Share Capital 11.81 11.81 11.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.77 9.83 8.16
Diluted EPS 14.07 9.83 8.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.77 9.83 8.16
Diluted EPS 14.07 9.83 8.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
