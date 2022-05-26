Xpro India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.80 crore, down 3.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.80 crore in March 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 147.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.46 crore in March 2022 up 80.99% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.17 crore in March 2022 down 5.71% from Rs. 19.27 crore in March 2021.

Xpro India EPS has increased to Rs. 14.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.16 in March 2021.

Xpro India shares closed at 1,051.20 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.98% returns over the last 6 months and 677.23% over the last 12 months.