Xpro India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 147.50 crore, up 37.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.50 crore in March 2021 up 37.7% from Rs. 107.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021 up 442.04% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.27 crore in March 2021 up 103.92% from Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2020.

Xpro India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2020.

Xpro India shares closed at 135.15 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)