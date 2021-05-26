MARKET NEWS

Xpro India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 147.50 crore, up 37.7% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xpro India are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.50 crore in March 2021 up 37.7% from Rs. 107.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021 up 442.04% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.27 crore in March 2021 up 103.92% from Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2020.

Xpro India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2020.

Close

Xpro India shares closed at 135.15 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)

Xpro India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations147.50101.96107.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations147.50101.96107.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials108.0973.7779.39
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.60-3.570.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.087.426.79
Depreciation2.973.193.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.4011.3611.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.359.795.97
Other Income0.960.350.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3010.146.39
Interest3.974.004.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.346.141.79
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.346.141.79
Tax2.69--0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.646.141.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.646.141.78
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.646.141.78
Equity Share Capital11.8111.8111.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.165.201.51
Diluted EPS8.165.201.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.165.201.51
Diluted EPS8.165.201.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Xpro India
first published: May 26, 2021 02:00 pm

