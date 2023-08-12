Xpro India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore, down 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore in June 2023 down 18% from Rs. 159.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.29 crore in June 2023 down 39.05% from Rs. 18.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.37 crore in June 2023 down 14.01% from Rs. 23.69 crore in June 2022.

Xpro India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.46 in June 2022.

Xpro India shares closed at 897.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.22% over the last 12 months.