Xpro India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.63 crore, up 75.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.63 crore in June 2022 up 75.19% from Rs. 91.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.53 crore in June 2022 up 269.17% from Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.69 crore in June 2022 up 102.65% from Rs. 11.69 crore in June 2021.

Xpro India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.25 in June 2021.

Xpro India shares closed at 778.90 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)