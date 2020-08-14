Xpro India Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.24 crore, down 72.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.24 crore in June 2020 down 72.85% from Rs. 96.65 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.70 crore in June 2020 down 3090.3% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2020 down 125.3% from Rs. 8.26 crore in June 2019.

Xpro India shares closed at 23.60 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.96% returns over the last 6 months and -8.88% over the last 12 months.