    Xpro India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.06 crore, down 16.35% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xpro India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.06 crore in December 2022 down 16.35% from Rs. 111.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2022 down 44.28% from Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.57 crore in December 2022 down 19.77% from Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2021.

    Xpro India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.06134.00111.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.06134.00111.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.5788.5479.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.842.63-6.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.947.547.49
    Depreciation2.892.943.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3516.2412.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.1416.1214.89
    Other Income1.541.070.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6817.1915.13
    Interest1.581.823.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.1015.3711.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.1015.3711.62
    Tax3.63-0.73--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.4716.0911.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.4716.0911.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.4716.0911.62
    Equity Share Capital17.7217.7211.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.659.089.83
    Diluted EPS3.488.599.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.659.089.83
    Diluted EPS3.488.599.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited