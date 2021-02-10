MARKET NEWS

Xpro India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 101.96 crore, up 49.58% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xpro India are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.96 crore in December 2020 up 49.58% from Rs. 68.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2020 up 60069.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2020 up 73.79% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2019.

Xpro India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Xpro India shares closed at 46.10 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)

Xpro India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations101.9697.6668.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations101.9697.6668.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials73.7762.1450.94
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.576.13-4.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.426.915.57
Depreciation3.193.113.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.3610.289.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.799.083.97
Other Income0.350.490.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.149.574.59
Interest4.004.814.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.144.760.01
Exceptional Items--0.51--
P/L Before Tax6.145.270.01
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.145.270.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.145.270.01
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.145.270.01
Equity Share Capital11.8111.8111.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.204.460.01
Diluted EPS5.204.460.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.204.460.01
Diluted EPS5.204.460.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 10, 2021 05:44 pm

