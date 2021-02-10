Xpro India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 101.96 crore, up 49.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.96 crore in December 2020 up 49.58% from Rs. 68.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2020 up 60069.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2020 up 73.79% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2019.

Xpro India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Xpro India shares closed at 46.10 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)