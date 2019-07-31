Xo - Tronics Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore, up 64.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore in June 2019 up 64.47% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 up 97.88% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

Xo - Tronics shares closed at 0.73 on August 25, 2015 (BSE)