Xo - Tronics Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore, up 64.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xo - Tronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore in June 2019 up 64.47% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 up 97.88% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.
Xo - Tronics shares closed at 0.73 on August 25, 2015 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 05:32 pm