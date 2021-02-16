Xo - Tronics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore, up 463.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore in December 2020 up 463.52% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 169.25% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 164.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Xo - Tronics shares closed at 0.73 on August 25, 2015 (BSE)