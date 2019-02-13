XL Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 82.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for XL Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 82.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 up 26.59% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 30.43% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.
XL Energy shares closed at 0.80 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.00% returns over the last 6 months and -73.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|XL Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.03
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.03
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.03
|0.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.16
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.24
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.24
|-0.26
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.24
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.24
|-0.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.24
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.24
|-0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|22.77
|22.77
|22.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|103.78
|103.78
|103.78
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.11
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.11
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.11
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.11
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited