XL Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 82.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 82.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 up 26.59% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 30.43% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

XL Energy shares closed at 0.80 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.00% returns over the last 6 months and -73.33% over the last 12 months.