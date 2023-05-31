Xelpmoc Design Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, up 42.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2023 up 42.85% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2023 up 37.2% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2023 up 54.28% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.
Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 108.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.98% returns over the last 6 months and -43.53% over the last 12 months.
|Xelpmoc Design and Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.65
|3.78
|1.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.65
|3.78
|1.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.54
|4.69
|3.39
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.48
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.11
|2.91
|4.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.49
|-4.29
|-5.90
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.49
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.00
|-3.80
|-5.52
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.08
|-3.87
|-5.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.08
|-3.87
|-5.52
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.01
|-0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.11
|-3.87
|-4.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.11
|-3.87
|-4.95
|Equity Share Capital
|14.53
|14.53
|14.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.14
|-2.67
|-3.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|-2.60
|-3.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.14
|-2.67
|-3.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|-2.60
|-3.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited