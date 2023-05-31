English
    Xelpmoc Design Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, up 42.85% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2023 up 42.85% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2023 up 37.2% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2023 up 54.28% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.

    Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 108.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.98% returns over the last 6 months and -43.53% over the last 12 months.

    Xelpmoc Design and Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.653.781.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.653.781.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.544.693.39
    Depreciation0.490.480.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.112.914.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.49-4.29-5.90
    Other Income0.490.490.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.00-3.80-5.52
    Interest0.080.08--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.08-3.87-5.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.08-3.87-5.52
    Tax0.03-0.01-0.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.11-3.87-4.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.11-3.87-4.95
    Equity Share Capital14.5314.5314.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.14-2.67-3.42
    Diluted EPS-2.09-2.60-3.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.14-2.67-3.42
    Diluted EPS-2.09-2.60-3.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Xelpmoc Design #Xelpmoc Design and Tech
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am