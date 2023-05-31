Xelpmoc Design Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, up 42.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2023 up 42.85% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2023 up 37.2% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2023 up 54.28% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.

Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 108.60 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.98% returns over the last 6 months and -43.53% over the last 12 months.