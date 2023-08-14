English
    Xelpmoc Design Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, down 29.04% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in June 2023 down 29.04% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2023 up 13.61% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2023 up 47.63% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022.

    Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 100.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.98% returns over the last 6 months and -43.30% over the last 12 months.

    Xelpmoc Design and Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.182.653.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.182.653.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.723.544.10
    Depreciation0.490.490.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.642.112.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.68-3.49-3.98
    Other Income0.310.490.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.37-3.00-3.86
    Interest0.050.080.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.42-3.08-3.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.42-3.08-3.88
    Tax0.720.03-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.14-3.11-3.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.14-3.11-3.63
    Equity Share Capital14.5314.5314.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.16-2.14-2.51
    Diluted EPS-2.10-2.09-2.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.16-2.14-2.51
    Diluted EPS-2.10-2.09-2.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

