Xelpmoc Design Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, down 29.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in June 2023 down 29.04% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2023 up 13.61% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2023 up 47.63% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022.

Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 100.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.98% returns over the last 6 months and -43.30% over the last 12 months.