Xelpmoc Design Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, up 189.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in June 2020 up 189.92% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2020 up 222.73% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2020 up 257.85% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2019.

Xelpmoc Design EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2019.

Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 121.60 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 101.16% returns over the last 6 months and 94.25% over the last 12 months.