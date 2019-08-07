Xelpmoc Design Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 6.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in June 2019 up 6.7% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2019 up 7.7% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2019 up 15.97% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2018.
Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 68.00 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 12:01 pm