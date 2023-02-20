Xelpmoc Design Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 106.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in December 2022 up 106.8% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 down 28.75% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2022 down 6.75% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021.
Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 135.65 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.40% returns over the last 6 months and -55.66% over the last 12 months.
|
|Xelpmoc Design and Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.78
|3.92
|1.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.78
|3.92
|1.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.69
|4.64
|3.71
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.41
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.91
|2.52
|1.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.29
|-3.65
|-3.38
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.42
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.80
|-3.24
|-3.13
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.87
|-3.31
|-3.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.87
|-3.31
|-3.13
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.17
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.87
|-3.14
|-3.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.87
|-3.14
|-3.00
|Equity Share Capital
|14.53
|14.50
|14.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.67
|-2.17
|-2.08
|Diluted EPS
|-2.60
|-2.09
|-2.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.67
|-2.17
|-2.08
|Diluted EPS
|-2.60
|-2.09
|-2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited