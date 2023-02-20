 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Xelpmoc Design Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 106.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in December 2022 up 106.8% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 down 28.75% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2022 down 6.75% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.78 3.92 1.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.78 3.92 1.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.69 4.64 3.71
Depreciation 0.48 0.41 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.91 2.52 1.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.29 -3.65 -3.38
Other Income 0.49 0.42 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.80 -3.24 -3.13
Interest 0.08 0.08 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.87 -3.31 -3.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.87 -3.31 -3.13
Tax -0.01 -0.17 -0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.87 -3.14 -3.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.87 -3.14 -3.00
Equity Share Capital 14.53 14.50 14.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.67 -2.17 -2.08
Diluted EPS -2.60 -2.09 -2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.67 -2.17 -2.08
Diluted EPS -2.60 -2.09 -2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited