Xelpmoc Design Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 106.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in December 2022 up 106.8% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 down 28.75% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2022 down 6.75% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021.