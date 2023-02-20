English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Xelpmoc Design Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 106.8% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in December 2022 up 106.8% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 down 28.75% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2022 down 6.75% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021.

    Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 135.65 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.40% returns over the last 6 months and -55.66% over the last 12 months.

    Xelpmoc Design and Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.783.921.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.783.921.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.694.643.71
    Depreciation0.480.410.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.912.521.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.29-3.65-3.38
    Other Income0.490.420.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.80-3.24-3.13
    Interest0.080.08--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.87-3.31-3.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.87-3.31-3.13
    Tax-0.01-0.17-0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.87-3.14-3.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.87-3.14-3.00
    Equity Share Capital14.5314.5014.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.67-2.17-2.08
    Diluted EPS-2.60-2.09-2.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.67-2.17-2.08
    Diluted EPS-2.60-2.09-2.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Xelpmoc Design #Xelpmoc Design and Tech
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:11 pm