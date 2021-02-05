Xelpmoc Design Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore, down 83.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore in December 2020 down 83.44% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020 up 167.1% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2020 up 230.11% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2019.

Xelpmoc Design EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 295.55 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 160.74% returns over the last 6 months and 365.07% over the last 12 months.