Xelpmoc Design Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 285.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in September 2022 up 285.2% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2022 down 14.66% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2021.

Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 150.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.68% returns over the last 6 months and -67.09% over the last 12 months.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.30 3.21 1.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.30 3.21 1.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.85 4.17 3.36
Depreciation 0.42 0.27 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.43 3.07 1.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.40 -4.30 -3.63
Other Income 0.48 0.13 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.92 -4.17 -3.32
Interest 0.08 0.02 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.00 -4.19 -3.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.00 -4.19 -3.32
Tax -0.17 -0.25 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.83 -3.94 -3.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.83 -3.94 -3.36
Minority Interest 0.18 0.03 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.22 -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.86 -3.91 -3.37
Equity Share Capital 14.50 14.49 14.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.79 -2.72 -2.40
Diluted EPS -2.69 -2.62 -2.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.79 -2.72 -2.40
Diluted EPS -2.69 -2.62 -2.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Xelpmoc Design #Xelpmoc Design and Tech
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm