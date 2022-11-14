Xelpmoc Design Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 285.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in September 2022 up 285.2% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2022 down 14.66% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2021.
Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 150.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.68% returns over the last 6 months and -67.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Xelpmoc Design and Tech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.30
|3.21
|1.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.30
|3.21
|1.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.85
|4.17
|3.36
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.27
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.43
|3.07
|1.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.40
|-4.30
|-3.63
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.13
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.92
|-4.17
|-3.32
|Interest
|0.08
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.00
|-4.19
|-3.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.00
|-4.19
|-3.32
|Tax
|-0.17
|-0.25
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.83
|-3.94
|-3.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.83
|-3.94
|-3.36
|Minority Interest
|0.18
|0.03
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.22
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.86
|-3.91
|-3.37
|Equity Share Capital
|14.50
|14.49
|14.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.79
|-2.72
|-2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.69
|-2.62
|-2.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.79
|-2.72
|-2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.69
|-2.62
|-2.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
