Xelpmoc Design Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 285.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in September 2022 up 285.2% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2022 down 14.66% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2021.

Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 150.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.68% returns over the last 6 months and -67.09% over the last 12 months.