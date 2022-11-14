English
    Xelpmoc Design Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 285.2% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in September 2022 up 285.2% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2022 down 14.66% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2021.

    Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 150.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.68% returns over the last 6 months and -67.09% over the last 12 months.

    Xelpmoc Design and Tech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.303.211.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.303.211.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.854.173.36
    Depreciation0.420.270.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.433.071.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.40-4.30-3.63
    Other Income0.480.130.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.92-4.17-3.32
    Interest0.080.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.00-4.19-3.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.00-4.19-3.32
    Tax-0.17-0.250.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.83-3.94-3.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.83-3.94-3.36
    Minority Interest0.180.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.22--0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.86-3.91-3.37
    Equity Share Capital14.5014.4914.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.79-2.72-2.40
    Diluted EPS-2.69-2.62-2.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.79-2.72-2.40
    Diluted EPS-2.69-2.62-2.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm