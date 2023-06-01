Xelpmoc Design Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 79.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in March 2023 up 79.09% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2023 up 33.21% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2023 up 51.82% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.

Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 103.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.98% returns over the last 6 months and -45.98% over the last 12 months.