Xelpmoc Design Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 79.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in March 2023 up 79.09% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2023 up 33.21% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2023 up 51.82% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.
Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 103.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.98% returns over the last 6 months and -45.98% over the last 12 months.
|Xelpmoc Design and Tech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.32
|3.91
|1.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.32
|3.91
|1.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.94
|5.13
|3.39
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.49
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.55
|3.55
|4.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.68
|-5.27
|-5.93
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.54
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.15
|-4.73
|-5.51
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.23
|-4.81
|-5.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.23
|-4.81
|-5.51
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.01
|-0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.26
|-4.79
|-4.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.26
|-4.79
|-4.95
|Minority Interest
|-0.05
|0.15
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.30
|-4.64
|-4.95
|Equity Share Capital
|14.53
|14.53
|14.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-3.30
|-3.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-3.22
|-3.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-3.30
|-3.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-3.22
|-3.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited