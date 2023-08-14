English
    Xelpmoc Design Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, down 27.93% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in June 2023 down 27.93% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2023 up 6.37% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2023 up 35.13% from Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2022.

    Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 100.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.98% returns over the last 6 months and -43.30% over the last 12 months.

    Xelpmoc Design and Tech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.313.323.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.313.323.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.073.944.17
    Depreciation0.520.510.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.132.553.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.41-3.68-4.30
    Other Income0.360.530.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.05-3.15-4.17
    Interest0.050.080.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.10-3.23-4.19
    Exceptional Items0.00----
    P/L Before Tax-3.10-3.23-4.19
    Tax0.720.03-0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.82-3.26-3.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.82-3.26-3.94
    Minority Interest0.16-0.050.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.67-3.30-3.91
    Equity Share Capital14.5314.5314.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.63-2.24-2.72
    Diluted EPS-2.56-2.19-2.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.63-2.24-2.72
    Diluted EPS-2.56-2.19-2.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
