Xelpmoc Design Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, down 27.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in June 2023 down 27.93% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2023 up 6.37% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2023 up 35.13% from Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2022.

Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 100.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.98% returns over the last 6 months and -43.30% over the last 12 months.