Xelpmoc Design Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, up 113.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2022 up 113.83% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 down 55.12% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2022 down 36.77% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.91 4.30 1.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.91 4.30 1.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.13 4.85 3.71
Depreciation 0.49 0.42 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.55 3.43 1.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.27 -4.40 -3.39
Other Income 0.54 0.48 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.73 -3.92 -3.12
Interest 0.08 0.08 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.81 -4.00 -3.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.81 -4.00 -3.12
Tax -0.01 -0.17 -0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.79 -3.83 -2.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.79 -3.83 -2.99
Minority Interest 0.15 0.18 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.22 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.64 -3.86 -2.99
Equity Share Capital 14.53 14.50 14.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.30 -2.79 -2.07
Diluted EPS -3.22 -2.69 -2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.30 -2.79 -2.07
Diluted EPS -3.22 -2.69 -2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited