Xelpmoc Design Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, up 113.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2022 up 113.83% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 down 55.12% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2022 down 36.77% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.