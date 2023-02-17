Xelpmoc Design Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, up 113.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2022 up 113.83% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 down 55.12% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2022 down 36.77% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.
Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 138.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.02% returns over the last 6 months and -54.85% over the last 12 months.
|Xelpmoc Design and Tech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.91
|4.30
|1.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.91
|4.30
|1.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.13
|4.85
|3.71
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.42
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.55
|3.43
|1.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.27
|-4.40
|-3.39
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.48
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.73
|-3.92
|-3.12
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.81
|-4.00
|-3.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.81
|-4.00
|-3.12
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.17
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.79
|-3.83
|-2.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.79
|-3.83
|-2.99
|Minority Interest
|0.15
|0.18
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.22
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.64
|-3.86
|-2.99
|Equity Share Capital
|14.53
|14.50
|14.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|-2.79
|-2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|-2.69
|-2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|-2.79
|-2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|-2.69
|-2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited