    Xelpmoc Design Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, up 113.83% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xelpmoc Design and Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2022 up 113.83% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 down 55.12% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2022 down 36.77% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

    Xelpmoc Design shares closed at 138.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.02% returns over the last 6 months and -54.85% over the last 12 months.

    Xelpmoc Design and Tech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.914.301.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.914.301.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.134.853.71
    Depreciation0.490.420.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.553.431.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.27-4.40-3.39
    Other Income0.540.480.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.73-3.92-3.12
    Interest0.080.08--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.81-4.00-3.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.81-4.00-3.12
    Tax-0.01-0.17-0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.79-3.83-2.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.79-3.83-2.99
    Minority Interest0.150.18--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.22--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.64-3.86-2.99
    Equity Share Capital14.5314.5014.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.30-2.79-2.07
    Diluted EPS-3.22-2.69-2.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.30-2.79-2.07
    Diluted EPS-3.22-2.69-2.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Xelpmoc Design #Xelpmoc Design and Tech
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am