English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Xchanging Sol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.16 crore, down 7.97% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xchanging Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.16 crore in September 2022 down 7.97% from Rs. 11.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2022 down 67.14% from Rs. 11.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in September 2022 down 7.23% from Rs. 6.36 crore in September 2021.

    Xchanging Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.

    Close

    Xchanging Sol shares closed at 73.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.08% returns over the last 6 months and -32.72% over the last 12 months.

    Xchanging Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.1610.1911.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.1610.1911.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.584.604.88
    Depreciation0.150.150.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.072.081.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.363.364.17
    Other Income2.391.731.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.755.096.13
    Interest0.020.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.735.066.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.735.066.09
    Tax2.02-1.23-5.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.716.2911.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.716.2911.29
    Equity Share Capital111.40111.40111.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.330.561.01
    Diluted EPS0.330.561.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.330.561.01
    Diluted EPS0.330.561.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Xchanging Sol #Xchanging Solutions
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 08:45 pm