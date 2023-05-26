English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Xchanging Sol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore, down 22.06% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xchanging Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore in March 2023 down 22.06% from Rs. 11.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2023 down 16.62% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2023 down 14.68% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2022.

    Xchanging Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

    Xchanging Sol shares closed at 63.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.23% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.

    Xchanging Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.878.8911.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.878.8911.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.824.605.86
    Depreciation0.150.150.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.502.762.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.401.383.32
    Other Income3.042.231.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.443.615.22
    Interest0.020.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.423.585.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.423.585.19
    Tax1.661.651.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.761.933.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.761.933.31
    Equity Share Capital111.40111.40111.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.170.30
    Diluted EPS0.250.170.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.170.30
    Diluted EPS0.250.170.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Xchanging Sol #Xchanging Solutions
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:46 am