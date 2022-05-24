Xchanging Sol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.38 crore, up 6.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.38 crore in March 2022 up 6.65% from Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022 up 8.52% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2022 up 80.54% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021.

Xchanging Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2021.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 71.70 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.88% returns over the last 6 months and -2.98% over the last 12 months.