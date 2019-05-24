Xchanging Sol Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore, down 12.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore in March 2019 down 12.74% from Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2019 up 510.29% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2019 up 43.19% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2018.

Xchanging Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2018.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 41.95 on February 12, 2019 (NSE)