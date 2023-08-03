Xchanging Sol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.88 crore, down 12.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.88 crore in June 2023 down 12.86% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.62 crore in June 2023 up 2596.66% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2023 up 20.42% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022.

Xchanging Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 15.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 105.68 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.87% returns over the last 6 months and 51.19% over the last 12 months.