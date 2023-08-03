English
    Xchanging Sol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.88 crore, down 12.86% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xchanging Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.88 crore in June 2023 down 12.86% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.62 crore in June 2023 up 2596.66% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2023 up 20.42% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022.

    Xchanging Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 15.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

    Xchanging Sol shares closed at 105.68 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.87% returns over the last 6 months and 51.19% over the last 12 months.

    Xchanging Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.888.8710.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.888.8710.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.255.824.60
    Depreciation0.150.150.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.491.502.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.991.403.36
    Other Income3.173.041.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.164.445.09
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.144.425.06
    Exceptional Items183.15----
    P/L Before Tax189.294.425.06
    Tax19.671.66-1.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities169.622.766.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period169.622.766.29
    Equity Share Capital111.40111.40111.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.230.250.56
    Diluted EPS15.230.250.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.230.250.56
    Diluted EPS15.230.250.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

