Xchanging Sol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore, up 5.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore in June 2022 up 5.05% from Rs. 9.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022 up 126.26% from Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022 up 11.73% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2021.

Xchanging Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 72.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.20% returns over the last 6 months and -36.18% over the last 12 months.