Xchanging Sol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore, down 24.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore in December 2022 down 24.21% from Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 down 59.88% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2022 down 49.39% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.