Xchanging Sol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore, down 24.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore in December 2022 down 24.21% from Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 down 59.88% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2022 down 49.39% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.

Xchanging Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 63.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.65% returns over the last 6 months and -39.68% over the last 12 months.