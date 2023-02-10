English
    Xchanging Sol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore, down 24.21% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xchanging Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore in December 2022 down 24.21% from Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 down 59.88% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2022 down 49.39% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.

    Xchanging Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.8910.1611.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.8910.1611.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.604.584.78
    Depreciation0.150.150.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.762.071.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.383.364.79
    Other Income2.232.392.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.615.757.15
    Interest0.030.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.585.737.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.585.737.12
    Tax1.652.022.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.933.714.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.933.714.81
    Equity Share Capital111.40111.40111.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.330.43
    Diluted EPS0.170.330.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.330.43
    Diluted EPS0.170.330.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited