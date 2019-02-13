Xchanging Sol Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore in December 2018 up 3.55% from Rs. 13.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2018 up 63.25% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2018 up 41.84% from Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2017.

Xchanging Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2017.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 41.95 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.55% returns over the last 6 months and -29.26% over the last 12 months.