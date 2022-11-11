Xchanging Sol Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.39 crore, up 3.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.39 crore in September 2022 up 3.41% from Rs. 41.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in September 2022 down 36.2% from Rs. 18.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.76 crore in September 2022 up 12.56% from Rs. 14.89 crore in September 2021.

Xchanging Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.69 in September 2021.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 73.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.08% returns over the last 6 months and -32.72% over the last 12 months.