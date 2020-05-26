Xchanging Sol Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.54 crore, down 6.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.54 crore in March 2020 down 6.2% from Rs. 48.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.93 crore in March 2020 up 8.67% from Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2020 up 5.35% from Rs. 18.12 crore in March 2019.

Xchanging Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2019.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 38.15 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.63% returns over the last 6 months and -16.61% over the last 12 months.