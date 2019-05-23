Xchanging Sol Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 48.55 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.55 crore in March 2019 up 10.14% from Rs. 44.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2019 up 187.46% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.12 crore in March 2019 up 83.59% from Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2018.

Xchanging Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2018.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 41.95 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.90% returns over the last 6 months and -24.62% over the last 12 months.