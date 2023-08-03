English
    Xchanging Sol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.22 crore, up 0.73% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xchanging Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.22 crore in June 2023 up 0.73% from Rs. 43.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.97 crore in June 2023 down 159.96% from Rs. 14.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.61 crore in June 2023 up 5.39% from Rs. 16.71 crore in June 2022.

    Xchanging Sol shares closed at 105.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.51% returns over the last 6 months and 42.48% over the last 12 months.

    Xchanging Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.2245.7743.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.2245.7743.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6616.8815.20
    Depreciation0.150.150.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.5915.7413.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8213.0014.65
    Other Income3.643.381.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4616.3816.56
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.4416.3616.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.4416.3616.53
    Tax26.415.341.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.9711.0214.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.9711.0214.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.9711.0214.96
    Equity Share Capital111.40111.40111.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.810.991.34
    Diluted EPS-0.810.991.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.810.991.34
    Diluted EPS-0.810.991.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

