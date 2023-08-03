Xchanging Sol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.22 crore, up 0.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.22 crore in June 2023 up 0.73% from Rs. 43.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.97 crore in June 2023 down 159.96% from Rs. 14.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.61 crore in June 2023 up 5.39% from Rs. 16.71 crore in June 2022.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 105.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.51% returns over the last 6 months and 42.48% over the last 12 months.