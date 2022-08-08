 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xchanging Sol Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.90 crore, down 1.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xchanging Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.90 crore in June 2022 down 1.79% from Rs. 44.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.96 crore in June 2022 up 40.87% from Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in June 2022 up 12.53% from Rs. 14.85 crore in June 2021.

Xchanging Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 72.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.20% returns over the last 6 months and -36.18% over the last 12 months.

Xchanging Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.90 45.07 44.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.90 45.07 44.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.20 16.02 16.91
Depreciation 0.15 0.17 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.90 14.93 15.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.65 13.95 12.48
Other Income 1.91 2.01 2.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.56 15.96 14.62
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.53 15.93 14.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.53 15.93 14.56
Tax 1.57 4.86 3.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.96 11.07 10.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.96 11.07 10.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.96 11.07 10.62
Equity Share Capital 111.40 111.40 111.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.34 0.99 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.34 0.99 0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.34 0.99 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.34 0.99 0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
