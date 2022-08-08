Xchanging Sol Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.90 crore, down 1.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.90 crore in June 2022 down 1.79% from Rs. 44.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.96 crore in June 2022 up 40.87% from Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in June 2022 up 12.53% from Rs. 14.85 crore in June 2021.

Xchanging Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 72.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.20% returns over the last 6 months and -36.18% over the last 12 months.