WSFx Global Pay Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore, up 46.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore in June 2023 up 46.12% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 119.14% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 up 838.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

WSFx Global Pay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2022.

WSFx Global Pay shares closed at 43.80 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 48.98% over the last 12 months.