WS Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.83 crore, up 21159.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.83 crore in June 2023 up 21159.01% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2023 down 69.46% from Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2023 up 3000% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

WS Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.18 in June 2022.

WS Industries shares closed at 123.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 612.07% returns over the last 6 months