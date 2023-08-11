English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    WS Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.83 crore, up 21159.01% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WS Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.83 crore in June 2023 up 21159.01% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2023 down 69.46% from Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2023 up 3000% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    WS Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.18 in June 2022.

    WS Industries shares closed at 123.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 612.07% returns over the last 6 months

    WS Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.8350.700.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.8350.700.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.5434.370.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.651.680.19
    Depreciation0.080.080.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.5516.600.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.01-2.03-0.20
    Other Income0.132.850.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.140.82-0.18
    Interest1.521.910.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.61-1.09-0.18
    Exceptional Items1.360.70--
    P/L Before Tax4.97-0.39-0.18
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.97-0.39-0.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----16.45
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.97-0.3916.27
    Equity Share Capital44.9041.8030.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.05-0.285.18
    Diluted EPS0.96-0.335.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.05-0.285.18
    Diluted EPS0.96-0.335.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #WS Industries
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!