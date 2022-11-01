WPIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.90 crore, up 117.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.90 crore in September 2022 up 117.44% from Rs. 113.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.74 crore in September 2022 up 45.95% from Rs. 13.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.18 crore in September 2022 up 43.55% from Rs. 21.72 crore in September 2021.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.85 in September 2021.

WPIL shares closed at 1,338.50 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.89% returns over the last 6 months and 61.03% over the last 12 months.