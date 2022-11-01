 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WPIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.90 crore, up 117.44% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.90 crore in September 2022 up 117.44% from Rs. 113.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.74 crore in September 2022 up 45.95% from Rs. 13.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.18 crore in September 2022 up 43.55% from Rs. 21.72 crore in September 2021.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.85 in September 2021.

WPIL shares closed at 1,338.50 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.89% returns over the last 6 months and 61.03% over the last 12 months.

WPIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 246.90 131.25 113.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 246.90 131.25 113.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 182.02 72.09 60.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.32 2.25 2.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.65 9.41 9.07
Depreciation 1.41 1.45 1.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.96 26.34 18.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.18 19.71 21.51
Other Income 4.59 4.12 -1.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.77 23.83 20.39
Interest 2.93 2.44 2.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.84 21.39 18.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.84 21.39 18.27
Tax 7.10 5.42 4.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.74 15.97 13.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.74 15.97 13.53
Equity Share Capital 9.77 9.77 9.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.21 16.35 13.85
Diluted EPS 20.21 16.35 13.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.21 16.35 13.85
Diluted EPS 20.21 16.35 13.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
