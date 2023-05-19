English
    WPIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 351.48 crore, up 42.33% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 351.48 crore in March 2023 up 42.33% from Rs. 246.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.63 crore in March 2023 up 83.82% from Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.14 crore in March 2023 up 69.96% from Rs. 47.74 crore in March 2022.

    WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 60.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 32.66 in March 2022.

    WPIL shares closed at 2,530.80 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.78% returns over the last 6 months and 166.40% over the last 12 months.

    WPIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations351.48272.81246.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations351.48272.81246.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.14189.98159.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.034.000.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.959.739.36
    Depreciation1.311.341.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses243.8822.0837.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.2345.6838.65
    Other Income5.6123.147.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.8468.8346.12
    Interest3.802.963.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.0365.8642.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax76.0365.8642.92
    Tax17.4017.1811.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.6348.6831.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.6348.6831.90
    Equity Share Capital9.779.779.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS60.0349.8432.66
    Diluted EPS60.0349.8432.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS60.0349.8432.66
    Diluted EPS60.0349.8432.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #WPIL
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:02 pm