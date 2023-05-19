WPIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 351.48 crore, up 42.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.48 crore in March 2023 up 42.33% from Rs. 246.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.63 crore in March 2023 up 83.82% from Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.14 crore in March 2023 up 69.96% from Rs. 47.74 crore in March 2022.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 60.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 32.66 in March 2022.

WPIL shares closed at 2,530.80 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.78% returns over the last 6 months and 166.40% over the last 12 months.