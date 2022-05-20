 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

WPIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.95 crore, up 109.95% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.95 crore in March 2022 up 109.95% from Rs. 117.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2022 up 58.07% from Rs. 20.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.74 crore in March 2022 up 58.71% from Rs. 30.08 crore in March 2021.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 32.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.66 in March 2021.

WPIL shares closed at 1,023.00 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.14% returns over the last 6 months and 50.28% over the last 12 months.

WPIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 246.95 106.97 117.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 246.95 106.97 117.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.12 68.24 55.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.44 -5.26 -0.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.36 8.46 8.55
Depreciation 1.62 1.33 1.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.75 21.78 22.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.65 12.42 30.49
Other Income 7.47 2.39 -1.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.12 14.82 28.67
Interest 3.21 1.90 2.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.92 12.91 26.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.92 12.91 26.56
Tax 11.02 3.36 6.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.90 9.56 20.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.90 9.56 20.18
Equity Share Capital 9.77 9.77 9.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.66 9.79 20.66
Diluted EPS 32.66 9.79 20.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.66 9.79 20.66
Diluted EPS 32.66 9.79 20.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results #WPIL
first published: May 20, 2022 04:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.