WPIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.95 crore, up 109.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.95 crore in March 2022 up 109.95% from Rs. 117.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2022 up 58.07% from Rs. 20.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.74 crore in March 2022 up 58.71% from Rs. 30.08 crore in March 2021.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 32.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.66 in March 2021.

WPIL shares closed at 1,023.00 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.14% returns over the last 6 months and 50.28% over the last 12 months.