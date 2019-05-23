WPIL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 146.98 crore, down 15.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.98 crore in March 2019 down 15.6% from Rs. 174.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.29 crore in March 2019 down 66.4% from Rs. 33.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.12 crore in March 2019 down 57.6% from Rs. 52.17 crore in March 2018.

WPIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 34.39 in March 2018.

WPIL shares closed at 849.75 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 3.26% returns over the last 6 months and 60.22% over the last 12 months.