    WPIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.20 crore, up 38.82% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.20 crore in June 2023 up 38.82% from Rs. 131.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.06 crore in June 2023 up 38.16% from Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.51 crore in June 2023 up 40.47% from Rs. 25.28 crore in June 2022.

    WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 22.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.35 in June 2022.

    WPIL shares closed at 3,660.85 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 161.01% returns over the last 6 months and 232.82% over the last 12 months.

    WPIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.20351.48131.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.20351.48131.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.6730.1472.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods83.70----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.44-10.032.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.6711.959.41
    Depreciation1.681.311.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.63243.8826.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4174.2319.71
    Other Income6.425.614.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8379.8423.83
    Interest4.193.802.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.6476.0321.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.6476.0321.39
    Tax7.5717.405.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.0658.6315.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.0658.6315.97
    Equity Share Capital9.779.779.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.5960.0316.35
    Diluted EPS22.5960.0316.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.5960.0316.35
    Diluted EPS22.5960.0316.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:00 pm

