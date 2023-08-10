WPIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.20 crore, up 38.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.20 crore in June 2023 up 38.82% from Rs. 131.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.06 crore in June 2023 up 38.16% from Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.51 crore in June 2023 up 40.47% from Rs. 25.28 crore in June 2022.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 22.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.35 in June 2022.

WPIL shares closed at 3,660.85 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 161.01% returns over the last 6 months and 232.82% over the last 12 months.