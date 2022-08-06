 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WPIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.25 crore, up 110.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.25 crore in June 2022 up 110.53% from Rs. 62.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2022 up 79.63% from Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.28 crore in June 2022 up 67.86% from Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2021.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 16.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.10 in June 2021.

WPIL shares closed at 1,165.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.96% over the last 12 months.

WPIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.25 246.95 62.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.25 246.95 62.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 72.09 159.12 32.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.25 0.44 -1.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.41 9.36 6.86
Depreciation 1.45 1.62 1.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.34 37.75 16.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.71 38.65 6.30
Other Income 4.12 7.47 7.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.83 46.12 13.72
Interest 2.44 3.21 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.39 42.92 12.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.39 42.92 12.06
Tax 5.42 11.02 3.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.97 31.90 8.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.97 31.90 8.89
Equity Share Capital 9.77 9.77 9.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.35 32.66 9.10
Diluted EPS 16.35 32.66 9.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.35 32.66 9.10
Diluted EPS 16.35 32.66 9.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:55 am
